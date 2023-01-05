Could this be a new marketing strategy for milk?

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Demand for milk continues to decline despite dairy farmers’ stepped-up efforts to produce high quality milk while striving towards a carbon neutral environment. Several reasons, I believe, contribute to this problem in milk consumption.

High on the list is rising popularity of non-dairy milk alternatives, like oat milk, almond milk, soy milk — you name it. Companies are continually trying to glean higher profits with these products that offer the advantage of lower production costs compared to real milk.

Foodie activists have helped raise the popularity of milk alternatives by presenting them to consumers as a way to save the environment. Activists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, promote false narratives that cow farts are a major contributor to global warming.

Another reason for real milk’s loss of beverage market share is the continuing growth of the massive soft drink industry. But, interestingly enough, soft drink giant Coca-Cola is getting a piece of the real milk action.… Continue reading