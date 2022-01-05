Cover crop challenges in northwest Ohio

By Matt Reese

It has been a wet harvest season in northwest Ohio.

Bob Short farms in Williams County in the northwest corner of the state where, in some fields, the 2021 harvest is turning into 2022.

“The growing season this year was challenging at best. It seems like we were wet in the spring, then we were dry and now we have been wet all fall,” Short said. “Harvest has been extremely challenging. There are a lot of crops still in the field. The guys with wheat planting intentions, a lot of that didn’t happen because it was just too wet after the beans were off.”

The conditions also made it very challenging to get cover crops established. Jeff Duling farms in Putnam County. While his harvest is finished, it was too late for many fields to be planted to cover crops. The fields were still wet by mid-December.

“With the rain events we have been having in northwest Ohio I still have cereal rye sitting in our air seeder yet and hope to get it planted.… Continue reading