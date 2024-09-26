Cover Crop Considerations in the Dry Ohio Conditions

By Sarah Noggle, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Alyssa Essman, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-33

Farmers are the ultimate survivors. Their work requires incredible planning, but it also requires creativity. This year, farmers have faced the test of extremely limited rainfall, which has limited overall yield potential. With fall approaching, farmers have an opportunity to invest today for better outcomes next year by planting cover crops. Not harvested like a main crop, cover crops are grown to protect the soil from wind and erosion, as well as create an underground community for soil improvements.

Cover crops offer a wide range of benefits: they "trap" nitrogen left behind from fertilizer in the field, which otherwise may be washed away over the winter. Their residue can help conserve water, improve the quality of soil, suppress weeds, and control erosion. Cover crops can also provide an excellent source of animal feed during periods when drought has reduced forage quality and quantity.