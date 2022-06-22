Cover crop forage as an option on prevented planting acres

By Stan Smith, OSU Extension PA, Fairfield County

As we sit here in late June, we know a few things for certain:

Across Ohio there remain today unplanted acres that were originally intended for corn or soybeans.

The “final planting date” that allows planting corn or soybeans without reducing the crop insurance guarantee has passed.

Despite the value of producing corn and soybeans for the marketplace, for those with coverage, today the income resulting from Prevented Planting Crop Insurance payments must be considered as an alternative. (see the recent Ohio Ag Manager article Evaluating the Prevent Plant Option)

For livestock producers, planting a cover crop that could be utilized as feed late this fall could add value to unplanted corn or soybean acres.

Today, insured corn and soybean growers throughout Ohio find themselves at the crossroads of a decision that pits the overwhelming desire to want to plant and grow a crop for historically high prices against the reality that financially and agronomically it might be a sound alternative to accept a Prevented Planting insurance payment.… Continue reading