Cover crop interseeding

By Clint Nester, Nester Ag, LLC

We have seen a recent uptick in interest for interseeding cover crops. In NW Ohio we typically struggle to diversify from cereal rye due to late corn and soybean harvest dates. Growers often tell us that airplane applications are too unpredictable and crops come off too late in the fall to utilize a drill. Interseeding opens the door for earlier planting dates as well as additional cover crop species. However, there are multiple things to think about ahead of time before jumping in feet first.

Timing

Most of our growers that are interseeding into corn with a ground rig are seeding around the V5-V6 time frame in order to get the cover crop germinated prior to crop canopy. There are numerous companies now building interseeders: Fennig Equipment, Hiniker and Dawn Equipment have all developed variations of row unit type seeders. Additionally there are numerous broadcast options mounted on toolbars available.