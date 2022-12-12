Cover Crops and Weed Control

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

At the 2022 Ohio No-Till Conference, Dr. Alyssa Essman, Visiting Assistant Professor of Weed Science at The Ohio State University, discussed one of the most pressing topics in agriculture today – weed control. While there are a number of herbicide options to control various weed species, some of those herbicides have residual carryover that can negatively impact the establishment of cover crops. An alternative method of weed control may be the actual use of cover crops to suppress weeds.

Cover Crops suppress weeds multiple ways. There is the physical suppression of weeds in which the cover crops act as a mulch layer that hinders weed germination and growth. This can be measured by the cover crop biomass and percent groundcover. Competition is another way cover crops suppress weeds. The cover crops compete with the weeds for light, nutrients, water, and physical space.