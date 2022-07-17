Cover crops following wheat

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

A long growing season after wheat allows for many options including double-cropping soybeans or planting a cover crop. With high soybean prices, many farmers may want to plant soybeans, but hot and/or dry weather may reduce the chances for a profitable soybean crop. Many cover crops can be planted in late July or early August and take advantage of late summer rains and cooler fall temperatures.

Warm season cover crops grow in the summer but die with the first frost while cool season species generally survive the winter. Major categories include brassicas, grasses, legumes, and other broadleaves with over 60 cover crop species. Cover crops offer many advantages including adding carbon and soil organic matter (SOM), improving water infiltration and soil structure, tie up soluble nutrients, reduce weeds, and improve soil health.

Radish and Cereal Rye Cover Crop mix

Brassica cover crops are small seeded, fairly inexpensive, and include daikon radish, kale, and rape seed.