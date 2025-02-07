Cover crops in a tough market, tough conditions

By Matt Reese

This winter the Ohio No-Till Council gathered to learn and network, while also looking back at a challenging growing season that in many ways showcased the value of long-term no-till and cover crops. This suite of conservation practices has long been touted for fostering soil health, the ability to hold more water in soils and resilience under challenging conditions.

Statewide, Ohio faced extremely dry conditions late in the season. In northern Ohio, the planting season got off to a tough start in many areas due to too much rain. Veteran no-till and cover crop managers found ways to manage the challenges on both ends of the spectrum in 2024.

Nathan Brause is the president of the Ohio No-Till Council and was pleased with how his corn and soybeans performed in spite of the tough conditions last year on his Crawford County farm.

"I was just impressed with no-till on everything that we harvested this fall.