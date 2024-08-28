Crop and Conservation Field Day 

Join OSU Extension and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District for an evening field day Sept. 11 4-8 p.m. focused on conservation strategies. The agenda is as follows:

Dr. Stephanie Karhoff – Evaluating Cover Crop Seeding Rates and Planting Date

Gregory LaBarge – Factors to Reduce Field Dissolved P Loss

Dr. Manbir Rakkar – A Tool in the Toolbox for Improving Soil and Water Quality: Cover Crops

Concluding with a tour of the in-field and edge of field water management of the Defiance Agricultural Research Association plots. The free event will be held at 06879 Evansport Rd. Defiance, Ohio 43512. Please RSVP by Aug. 30 by emailing [email protected] or calling 419-782-1794.… Continue reading