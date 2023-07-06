Crop growth and the wildfire haze in 2023

By Alexander Lindsey, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Ohio State University Extension

Smoke from Canadian wildfires in 2023 has been prevalent in Ohio this year, and it has come into the state earlier in the season than in past years (like 2021). This condition has potential to cause harm to plants, but the diffuse light (instead of direct bright sunlight) may help to offset or negate reductions in overall light intensity.

Some of the main concerns related to crops:

Smoke reduces light availability, which could negatively impact photosynthesis in crops (process of converting CO2 into biomass). Reports have shown that reduced light intensity of 15% did not reduce corn yield, though yield losses have been evident when sustained shading (reduced light availability) of 30-50% was imposed.If present in sufficient quantities near where the plants are growing, gases like ozone can induce plant stress and cause issues in growth and development.… Continue reading