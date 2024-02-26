Crop insurance deadlines coming

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month Cindy and I were talking about the upcoming solar eclipse as Ohio will be one of several states to experience the event. I mentioned to the need for some type of eye protection, more than sunglasses, perhaps even a welding helmet would be needed. She asked, “What’s a “Wally Helmet?” I slowly spelled, “w-e-l-d-i-n-g helmet.” I guess I talk too fast. The partial or total eclipse will traverse Ohio in a line from west of Cleveland and southwest to Greenville beginning at 1:59 pm that afternoon. Just like the proper equipment will be essential, it will be necessary to relay exact information at precise times in preparation for the spring planting season to be termed a success. At any rate, she’s still teasing me about my Wally helmet.

Ohio’s producers have until March 15 to make their final decisions on their crop insurance coverages for 2024 corn and soybeans.… Continue reading