Crop insurance is not marketing

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Crop insurance is a great tool to protect a farmer’s production risk. It guarantees that if something happens during the growing season, the farmer is protected from catastrophic losses.

However, some farmers think their revenue protection crop insurance is providing a floor price for their grain that protects them against falling crop prices. I believe that is an incorrect thought process and I think that crop insurance should be thought of as a revenue protection tool. This is because it considers both price and production in its calculations. Let me explain.

First, some farmers believe their revenue protection price is guaranteed at the spring value, which is $4.66 this year. Unfortunately, it is not. The revenue protection is based on the level of insurance farmers buy. If a farmer elects to buy the highest level of coverage, they can only get 85% coverage. If we use that coverage value as the example this means the price value of the floor protection is actually $3.96 ($4.66 spring value x 85% coverage).