Crop insurance prices in, basis improvements

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Cycling friend Roger and I biked in the Hocking County hills several early mornings an hour plus before sunrise. I was in awe of the beauty of the stars on those early, clear mornings. However, we were frustrated the previously seen beaver hutch could not be observed since it was so dark, just as producers can be frustrated when harvesting in the dark, hoping they can see any hazards before danger strikes.

New daily price limits for the grains went into effect Nov. 1 and will be in place until April 30, 2025. The daily limit for soybeans was reduced to 70 cents from the previous limit of 85 cents. Corn had a daily limit of 30 cents and the wheat daily limit of 40 cents. These are the same limits in place for the preceding 6 months. The new daily limits change every six months because of policy changes at the CBOT several years ago.… Continue reading