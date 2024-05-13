Crop planting ahead of normal

Tornados touched down across the State with damage to houses, barns, hay fields, and livestock, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% short, 56% adequate, and 43% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 12 was 61.9 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.59 inches of precipitation, 0.80 inches above average. There were 2.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 12.

Farmers reported damage from either a direct hit of the tornado or from trees being uprooted or branches breaking off the trees. Corn and soybean planting progressed to 36 and 27% planted, respectively. Oats were 81% planted. Winter wheat was 94% jointed and winter wheat condition was 71% good to excellent. Oats condition was 64% good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 90% good to excellent.