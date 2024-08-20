Crop progress in 2024 relative to 2023 and the 5-year average

By Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Ohio State University Extension

This year, planting progress was variable across the state, with southern and central areas of Ohio further along than northern areas due to limited days suitable for fieldwork during the planting season. By May 12, 2024, only 36% of corn and 27% of soybeans were reported as planted. Moving along to where we are today, despite a variable start of the season, overall, we are ahead of last year and the 5-year average with most fields already in mid to late reproductive stages in Ohio.

A closer look at the USDA-NASS crop progress reports is presented as of early August, where we can see key differences as we compare 2024 with 2023 and the 5-year averages for Ohio. Key differences in planting, emergence, silking, flowering, and early grain fill are outlined.

The 2024 planting progress was behind of 2023 BUT ahead the 5-year average.