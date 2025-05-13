Crop Progress: Ohio corn planted falls behind 5-year-average

Cool and wet conditions slowed planting progress across much of Ohio this past week, according to the USDA NASS Great Lakes Region office.

Only 1.0 day was suitable for fieldwork, a drop from the already low 2.8 days the previous week. As a result, planting progress was limited.

Corn planting reached 25% across the state, up just three points from the week prior and behind the 5-year-average of 27%. Soybean planting also ticked up slightly to 25%, while soybean emergence reached 11%, behind last year’s 16%. Oat planting was 82% complete, ahead of both last year and the 5-year-average, while oats emerged reached 67%.

Moisture conditions reflected the saturated fields, with topsoil rated 45% adequate and 50% surplus. Subsoil moisture was reported as 59% adequate and 39% surplus.

Despite the planting delays, winter wheat continues to develop well with 88% jointing and 14% headed. Farmers are eager for drier weather to accelerate progress as the planting window tightens.… Continue reading