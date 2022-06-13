Crop progress remains inches ahead of average, trails last year

Farmers made strides towards completing key plantings while they contended with wet conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent short, 57 percent adequate, and 42 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending June 12 was 67.5 degrees, 0.4 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.74 inches of precipitation, 0.79 inches above average. There were 2.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on June 12.

Excessive rains brought weekly precipitation levels as high as 300% of weekly average totals across the State’s northwest and south. Reporters in the State’s east indicated that waterlogged soils may necessitate some corn and soybean replanting. Livestock enjoyed good pasture conditions. Other fieldwork activities for the week included herbicide application, side-dressing corn, and mowing. Corn was 93 percent planted, and 80 percent of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 80 percent complete, while 63 percent were emerged.… Continue reading