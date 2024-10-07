Crop quality deteriorating with sprouting crops and dusty fields

Matt Spillman

We’re moving right along with both corn and soybeans. We’re roughly 75% done with the soybeans and over 50% with the corn. The weather’s been pretty nice to be able to get something done. We’re ahead of schedule. It’d be great to be done by Halloween this year. That’s probably a first if we make that happen, but the forecast looks pretty good for that situation. It doesn’t look like much rain in the next 10 days. It looks like nice, sunny days of cooler weather.

Corn yields have been pretty steady. They started out in that 200 range. We’ve had up to 220s on average and then we’ve had a few fields down in that upper 170s range. So, corn has been pretty good and pretty steady. The moisture is still pretty dry. The later planted stuff and the heavier ground still has some moisture in the corn and it will get into the low 20s.… Continue reading