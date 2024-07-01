Crops improve, Wheat well ahead of average

Southwest Ohio continued to be dry compared to the northern half of the State, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 13 percent very short, 32 percent short, 48 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 30 was 72.7 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.1 inches of precipitation, 0.08 inches above average. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 30.

Farmers reported some much-needed rain in the northern part of Ohio which led to a slowdown in the harvest of wheat. The southern part of the State reported stress to crops with the continued dry conditions. Corn condition was rated 66 percent good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 63 percent good to excellent, each up from the previous week. Winter wheat was 96 percent mature, and 49 percent of the crop was harvested.