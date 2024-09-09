Crops race to maturity as drought continues

Dry conditions continued to negatively affect crops and pasture, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87 percent short to very short for week ending on September 8. The average temperature last week was 64.5 degrees, 3.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.43 inches of precipitation, 0.24 inches below average. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 1.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, 95 percent of Ohio was abnormally dry or worse, up 20 percentage points from the previous week. Nine percent of the State was experiencing severe drought while 22 percent of the State was experiencing extreme drought or worse.

Dry conditions, especially in central and southern Ohio, continue to negatively impact corn and soybeans during grain fill. Corn was rated 49 percent good to excellent, while soybeans were rated 47 percent good to excellent.