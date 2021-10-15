CSA mini-conference

By Eric Richer, OSU Extension Educator

There are many options when it comes to direct marketing farm-raised products. One of those options is using the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model whereby customers buy a weekly ‘subscription’ of fresh produce, meat, eggs, etc. If you have interest in learning more about this model of direct marketing, you may consider attending the virtual mini-conference Thinking Inside the Box: Growing CSA’s Across the Tri-State Region.

The mini-conference will take place on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 8:30 am – 12:00 noon EST on Zoom. This conference is free but registration is required to receive the conference link (registration: www.go.osu.edu/virtualcsaconference2021). For questions, contact Christie Welch [email protected] or Anna Adams [email protected]. The deadline for registration is October 22, 2021.

Breakout room topics will include starting a CSA, scaling up your CSA, implied warranty (legal) information, and choosing an online platform to manage your CSA.