CSP signup underway

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Ohio is accepting applications for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). While applications for CSP are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by Jan. 14, 2022, to be considered for the 2022 ranking funding period.

CSP helps build on existing conservation efforts while strengthening operations. Whether you are looking to improve grazing conditions or increase wildlife habitat, your Ohio NRCS team can help you identify natural resource problems and provide technical and financial assistance to solve those problems or attain higher stewardship through a custom designed CSP plan.

“CSP is designed to help farmers achieve more robust conservation activities,” said Jon Bourdon, Acting State Conservationist for Ohio. “Through the voluntary adoption of conservation practices, producers and landowners can attain their conservation goals while improving their operations.”

Changes in the 2018 Farm Bill authorize NRCS to accept new CSP enrollments through 2023 and make additional improvements to the program, including higher payment rates for specific conservation activities on working lands.… Continue reading