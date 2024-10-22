Curiosity in the classroom: Unlocking innovation through agriculture

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Curiosity is more than just a personality trait; it drives scientific discovery and problem-solving. In the GrowNextGen program — a project supported by Ohio’s soybean farmers and their checkoff — curiosity is a key component to fostering student success. The program provides real-world applications of science through agriculture, encouraging students to think critically and explore innovative solutions to global challenges.

“Curiosity is a superpower. I think it’s super important. It’s what you should be if you want to be a scientist, because you know the world is full of problems that need solutions,” said Tom Dyer, a bioscience teacher at Delaware Area Career Center. “I think about things like: we’re going to have a population close to 10 billion people, how are we going to feed them? How are we going to keep them healthy? How are we going to have enough safe water for them?… Continue reading