Curtis joins Ohio Wildlife Council

Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Solomon Curtis, of Dresden, to the Ohio Wildlife Council. Curtis fills the vacancy left by Dr. Larry Mixon, who passed away in March and served on the Ohio Wildlife Council for 20 years. Curtis is an avid bass fisherman, inspired by weekend fishing trips with his uncle. Curtis became hooked on the pursuit of bass after experiencing the remote waters of the AEP ReCreation Lands in southeast Ohio, now Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area. In addition to fishing and hunting, he enjoys coaching, boxing, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and son.

A graduate of Ohio University, Curtis has dedicated 25 years to mentoring at-risk youth through positions with Child Protective Services, the Lelia L. Payton Counseling Center, and now as the director of student and transitional services at Foxfire High School in Zanesville. Curtis is committed to promoting angling, environmental education, and a conservation ethic among youth.