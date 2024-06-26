Cutest sheep in the world (and Ohio)

By Matt Reese

A quick Google search for the “cutest sheep in the world” yields consistent results: the Valais blacknose.

With wavy wool, curly horns and charming black noses, the breed is garnering increasing attention in the United States. There are just a handful of pricy full-blood Valais blacknose in Ohio, including those residing at Valais Blacknose of Lovers Lane — the farm of Fred and Cheryl Hayes in Portage County.

“In Ohio there are probably less than 10 people who have them and those people only have one or two full-bloods,” said Fred Hayes. “Right now, there’s probably only about 400 in the country. Last year I had nine rams and three ewes and I sold eight rams and I sold one ewe. The rams range from $10,000 to $20,000 and ewes range from $20,000 to 25,000.”

Through his own 4-H experiences and the 4-H club he and a friend started for their children in the 90s, Hayes gained an interest in livestock breeding.… Continue reading