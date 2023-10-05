CWD testing underway

By Dan Armitage

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties have additional opportunities to harvest white-tailed deer as the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 23 wild deer in Ohio have tested positive for CWD, all in Marion and Wyandot counties. A disease surveillance area was established in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties in 2021 and remains in effect. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. No evidence exists that CWD can spread to humans, pets, or livestock.

The Division established earlier hunting seasons within the disease surveillance area to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers before the breeding season. Archery hunting season began Sept. 9, and an early gun hunting season is open Saturday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 9.… Continue reading