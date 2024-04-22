Dairy producers encouraged to sign up for DMC by April 29

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging dairy producers to enroll by April 29, 2024, for 2024 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC), an important safety net program that helps offset milk and feed price differences. This year’s DMC signup began Feb. 28, 2024, and payments, retroactive to January, began in March 2024. So far, DMC payments triggered in January and February of 2024 at margins of $8.48 and $9.44 respectively.

“We encourage producers to join the 554 dairy operations in Ohio that have already signed up for this important safety net program in advance of the deadline,” said John Patterson, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director in Ohio. “At $0.15 per hundredweight for $9.50 coverage, risk protection through Dairy Margin Coverage is a cost-effective tool to manage risk and provide security for your operations.”

FSA revised DMC regulations to extend coverage for calendar year 2024, which is retroactive to Jan.… Continue reading