Dealing with Weather & Cutting Costs

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

For most farmers, the weather has turned dry with corn and soybeans leaves drying down. This year, there has been more sun activity than normal. The northern lights and magnetic fields have dipped into Southern Michigan and Northern Ohio and Indiana. While the light shows may be fun to watch, it also has an effect on our weather. The sun is still the major generator of weather. A prediction was that we could either have a drought early or late this summer. For some farms, they got adequate moisture early, but also some farms have been lacking moisture all year. Historically, the drought in the 1930’s lasted several years, and we could be in the middle orthe turning point on a similar situation this decade.

To combat warmer, hotter temperatures and drought, conservation practices like no-till and cover crops can keep the soil in place and keep moisture recycling, both in the air, and in the soil for long-term storage.… Continue reading