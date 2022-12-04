Dec. 14 event to focus on farmer networking and soil health

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, farmers are invited to join several Farmer Advocates for Conservation along with soil health experts Mitchell Hora and Jeremiah Durbin, for an interactive day of learning that will focus on how to reduce production risks and costs by improving the health of their soil.

“The farm community has been under a lot of scrutiny, but this farmer-first event hosted by The Nature Conservancy really highlights the momentum across Ohio and the Corn Belt,” said Mitchell Hora, a seventh-generation farmer and one of two keynote speakers for the event. “I’m excited to share my story and show farmers how soil health systems can be used as offensive management tools to drive farm profits, annual resiliency and environmental outcomes.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hancock Hotel in Findlay and will cover soil health principals, making money with soil health and round table networking discussions with other farmers.… Continue reading