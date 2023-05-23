Decades of over reliance on PI 88788: Key lessons learned

By the SCN Coalition

The farm sector is keenly aware of the dangers of dependence on a single tool, PI 88788, having endured the unintended consequences of narrow reliance on one herbicide active ingredient for 20-plus years. Why, then, after more than two decades does the soybean industry still lean heavily on PI 88788, a source of genetic resistance that soybean cyst nematode (SCN) populations are increasingly able to skirt? It’s complicated.

A lot has been invested into PI 88788, a previously highly effective tool.

Brian Diers, who recently retired from the University of Illinois and led groundbreaking research on SCN resistance, has a simple explanation for the industry’s prolonged use of PI 88788: “It’s been so darn good.” He says the successful and high-yielding germplasm has been tough to beat, despite efforts to find alternatives.

There were numerous breeding lines with SCN resistance available for variety development in the late 1980s, but none had the agronomic or maturity characteristics needed for soybean production in the Midwest, explains Greg Tylka, Iowa State University (ISU) nematologist and a leader of The SCN Coalition.