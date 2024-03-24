Deciding when to plant

By Mike Hannewald, CCA, Field Agronomist, Precision Farming Field Advisor, Beck’s Hybrids

As spring approaches, we’ll soon be entering one of the most exciting seasons on the farm. There is nothing quite like the anticipation felt on those first few warm days of spring as the soil dries out and we make the final preparations to our equipment so that we are ready to start planting. Along with that excitement comes some decisions: deciding when to start planting and what field and crop to plant first.

Some years, we are blessed with long stretches of beautiful weather that make those decisions easy. However, in Ohio, we are more often faced with narrow planting windows, challenging weather, and marginal soil conditions. And of course, we can’t forget the ever-important factor of being influenced by what the neighbor might be doing. Over the years, Beck’s Practical Farm Research (PFR) has conducted several studies that can help to navigate those challenging situations and make planting decisions at least a little bit easier.… Continue reading