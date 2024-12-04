Deer hunting seasons underway

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

Ohio’s popular deer gun season is open December 2-8 and again the weekend of December 21/22 statewide. What bodes well for firearms hunters is that the state’s archery hunters checked in 48,321 deer through the first six weeks of bowhunting during a season that continues through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Those whitetails include 23,311 antlered deer and 25,010 antlerless deer, a category which includes does and button bucks. The average bow harvest through the first weekend of November over the last three years is 50,844 white-tailed deer. Last year, hunters checked 51,352 deer over the same period.

During the 2023-24 deer hunting season, 105,158 of the 213,928 deer checked were taken with a bow, the first time the archery harvest topped 100,000, an indication that the popularity of bowhunting continues to rise. The historic 2023-24 archery total included 75,462 taken with a crossbow and 29,696 with a vertical bow.