Deerfield Ag Services awarded Fair Funding Starter Scholarships

Deerfield Ag Services has awarded $5,000 in Fair Funding Starter Scholarships for the 2024 fair season. This year, Deerfield Ag Services is supporting 34 junior fair exhibitors through the scholarship program.

The program began in 2022 with the goal of supporting individual youth exhibitors at the start of their projects to offset some of the initial investments associated with fair livestock projects.

“Junior fair participants are the future of agriculture right here in our community,” said Bill Wallbrown, CEO. “It is important to us that we help ensure these young people have the opportunity to get involved in wonderful programs like 4-H and FFA and foster that love of hard work on the farm.”

While these scholarships will not likely offset the full cost of getting started, Deerfield hopes to make it more attainable for junior fair participants to take part in exhibiting the livestock of their choice.

The scholarship was eligible to students in Portage, Stark, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.