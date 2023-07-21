Defoliation in soybean and corn, and Japanese Beetle Watch

By Kelley Tilmon and Andy Michel, OSU Extension Entomology, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-22

We have been receiving reports of higher-than-typical Japanese beetle activity in horticultural settings (e.g., ornamentals, home gardens) and this may be a warning sign to watch for them in field crops too. Also, there are many weedy fields because of the difficulties with planting and weed management this season. Weedy fields may be more attractive to Japanese beetle and other defoliators because certain weeds are preferred food.

Starting in July and through August, a number of different insect species (such as Japanese beetles, bean leaf beetles, and various caterpillars) can feed on soybean leaves and (for some species) corn. Foliage feeding in corn is almost never economic, though economic damage from silk clipping by Japanese beetles is possible (though rare). Consider a rescue treatment when silks are clipped to less than ½ inch and, fewer than 50% of the plants have been pollinated, and the beetles are still numerous and feeding in the field.… Continue reading