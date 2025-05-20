Delayed Planting and Replant Decisions to Stay Profitable

A planting season that’s had its ups and downs with weather opportunities means continuous reevaluation of planting strategies, all the while keeping profit top of mind. In this latest in our agronomic video series, Beck’s Hybrids Field Agronomist Mike Hannewald joins us to discuss what we need to do for the planting that still needs to happen, and what to do for those already planted fields.

