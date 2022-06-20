Depp v. Heard offers some unsettling legal insights

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

As I write this column, the jury is deliberating in John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard, a defamation action in Fairfax County, Virginia. I have no interest in this litigation, but my Google news feed insists on keeping me updated. A quick look at this case, however, can offer some important insights into our legal system.

Defamation is the action of damaging the good reputation of someone through slander (oral) or libel (written). In other words, defamation is a false statement presented as a fact that causes injury or damage to the character of the person it is about. An agricultural example is “Tom Smith stole livestock from his neighbor.” If this is untrue, and if making this statement damages Tom’s reputation or ability to work, it is defamation.

The elements of defamation are (1) a false statement purporting to be fact; (2) publication or communication of that statement to a third person; (3) fault; and (4) damages.