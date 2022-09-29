Despite tough start, corn yields hanging on in 2022

By Matt Reese

Despite challenges in the spring of 2022, it appears corn yields will be fairly strong this fall.

Disease levels have remained low.

“There were some challenges early in the spring. We did have some areas with some replants on corn. A lot of the corn went in toward the latter half of May and we had some good stands,” said Brad Miller, Technical Agronomist for DEKALB and Asgrow for northern Ohio. “The crop has progressed really well. Everyone is asking about diseases in corn and I really haven’t seen a whole lot. We have seen light gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight just becoming an issue toward the middle of August.”

And, while it was a concern heading into this year, tar spot has not been showing up in heavy quantities in 2022.

“The big disease on everyone’s mind is tar spot. Last year we saw quite a bit of tar spot in northwest Ohio especially.… Continue reading