Deviled eggs aplenty                                                          

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Eggs have been stealing the headlines lately. Throw in Easter and finding eggs for your spring celebrations might be like, the return of the cabbage patch doll fiasco!

The story, according to the North Carolina Egg Association, is the deviled egg dates back to ancient Rome where eggs were filled with spicy sauce and served to guests of wealthy hosts. In the centuries that followed, boiled eggs have been filled with many things. In 13th century Spain, a spicy mixture would be mixed with the egg yolks, then stuffed back into the egg whites and fastened together with small stick (like a toothpick?) In medieval times, eggs were stuffed with an array of things from raisins, cheese, and herbs, fried and then topped with powdered sugar or sauce. The term “deviling” made its debut to the Great Britian culinary world around the turn of the19th century when hot and spicy recipes became popular.… Continue reading