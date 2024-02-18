DeWine announces Rural Transit funding

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks announced more than $100 million in investments to support quality public transportation in Ohio. This includes more than $39 million for the Rural Transit Program.

A total of $106 million will be awarded to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit, and busing.

“This funding will help ensure that transportation is not a barrier to opportunity. We are improving the quality of life for Ohioans who depend on public transportation to access jobs, education, and medical services,” said Governor DeWine.

Funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology, and operating assistance.

"Transportation isn't just about moving vehicles; it's about moving people.…