Dicamba deadline

By Alyssa Essman, Ohio State University Extension

Crop progress is highly variable this year. Some early planted crops have emerged and have had decent growth following recent rains. Dry weather has delayed the emergence of some later planted crops. This means there will also be variability in growth stages, which can have implications for POST application timings. The deadline to apply dicamba over-the-top (OTT) in Ohio is coming soon. For OTT applications of the dicamba products labeled for this use, the cutoff is up to and through June 30, or the labeled growth stage. Below are the cutoff dates and/or soybean growth stages for the different products.

XtendiMax — R1 growth stage or through June 30, whichever comes first.Engenia — no later than June 30Tavium — V4 growth stage or through June 30, whichever comes first.

A soybean plant is at the V4 growth stage when there are four open trifoliates.