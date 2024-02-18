Dicamba registration vacated and deadlines established for those in possession.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, Alyssa Essman and Peggy Hall, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-04

Farmers are all too familiar with the constant attack on Dicamba in the public square. The positive attributes of the product controlling challenging weeds is met with resistance from those concerned about the risk of volatilization and off target movement. Numerous lawsuits have occurred across the country. Many farmers and custom applicators have been struggling with the dilemma of whether to purchase and make the application of the product, especially as an over-the-top application to resistant soybeans. Now a new twist has been added to the deliberations.

On February 6th, 2024 the 2020 registrations for the three dicamba products labeled for over-the-top applications in soybean (Xtendimax, Bayer; Engenia, BASF; and Tavium, Syngenta) were vacated by a federal court in Arizona. The court found the EPA in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).… Continue reading