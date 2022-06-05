Diesel prices likely to keep rising

By Matt Reese

Diesel prices are taking big chunks out of farm profitability in 2022 and show no signs of dropping any time soon.

“Futures price for U.S. diesel have doubled in value since Dec. 1, 2021. Even more dramatic, the low in mid-2020 was $1.25 per gallon. Now, it’s nearly $4 per gallon — just on the board,” said Jeff Fichtelman, partner in JP2 Risk Management. “Diesel is a by-product of cracking crude oil. Based on this, if crude is more expensive to buy, diesel is likely going to be more expensive as well. July ‘22 crude futures are pushing up against new highs as well.”

Marc Erwin, of Erwin Brothers, LLC trucking company in Ansonia watches diesel prices closely. The high prices, along with troubling diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) shortages and supply chain issues, are impacting the nation’s trucking industry, which affects pretty much everyone.

“We specialize in the fuel delivery business and we own and operate two truck stops, one in Muncie, Ind.,… Continue reading