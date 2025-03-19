Director of Ag Brian Baldridge talks ag industry resilience and innovation during National Ag Week

This being National Ag Week, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo sits down with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge for an in-depth discussion on the challenges and triumphs in Ohio’s agricultural landscape. From the impact of last year’s drought to the recovery efforts across livestock and grain sectors, Baldridge shares insights on how the industry is bouncing back. The conversation also highlights the ongoing fight against avian influenza, the importance of telling agriculture’s story, and investments in Ohio’s agricultural research, including a state-of-the-art animal disease laboratory set to open in 2026.… Continue reading