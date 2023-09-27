Disappointing export numbers continue

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Our home is happily wearing a new roof. I chose to work from home on day one of the predicted two-day job. A scheduled zoom meeting was “perfectly” timed during the peak of the demolition phase. My ear buds spared me and allowed me to wander and watch a “well-oiled machine” of nine who amazingly completed the job and cleanup in one day! Professional, pleasant, and persistent, just like the combines, grain carts, trucks, and personnel we will be seeing soon in the fields!

Grains’ volume at the CBOT continues to be light compared to past years. Trade volume by grain end users as well as producers is still much below that of other traders in the market. One trend which has been observed numerous times throughout the summer took place with corn, soybean, and wheat price activity. Often within a week, prices were higher in the overnight trading when it takes a brief pause at 8:45 a.m.… Continue reading