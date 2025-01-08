Distinguished Service Awards go to Mossbarger, Portman, Scott at OFBF annual meeting

Ohio Farm Bureau Federation honored three people who have left indelible marks on the agriculture industry and Farm Bureau. The 2024 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Dr. John Mossbarger of Fayette County, Sen. Rob Portman of Warren County and Jane Scott of Franklin County. The honorees were recognized Dec. 12 at the 106th annual meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau in Columbus.

Dr. John Mossbarger

Dr. John Mossbarger is a veterinarian and president of Midland Acres, Inc., a family-owned breeding farm in Bloomingburg, Ohio, and home to many top stallions over the years.

He is a past president of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and the Ohio Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, a member of the Fayette County Harness Horsemen’s Association, and served as a state trustee on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board.

In addition to Ohio Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service Award, Mossbarger was elected to the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2024, received the 2021 Maynard and Stella Hagemeyer Significant Contribution Award by the Ohio Chapter of U.S.… Continue reading