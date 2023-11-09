Diversifying Soybean Shipping Options

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

On Sunday, October 22nd, 360 members of the UNIFOR union went on strike at the thirteen Canadian locks along the St. Lawrence Seaway – rendering the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway closed for international exports and imports. UNIFOR is Canada’s largest private sector union. The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and UNIFOR announced it reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, October 29th, ending a week-long strike that closed the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway for international imports and exports. The Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway has now been reopened for international imports and exports. Annually 760,000 metric tons of soybeans are exported via the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway.

