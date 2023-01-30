Do farmers have the right to repair equipment?

By Matt Reese

It seems like a simple question with an easier answer: do farmers have a right to repair their own tractors?

We do live in a complicated world, though, as indicated by the answer to this question: maybe, sometimes, it depends. And, in some cases, as it turns out, the answer is no.

This right-to-repair issue becomes particularly challenging for the many farms that have invested heavily in the ability to wrench on equipment on-site to save valuable time and money when inevitable issues arise with farm equipment. Those farm shops, tools and know-how do not come cheap, but have been built by generations to set the stage for necessarily quick and cost-saving equipment repairs, especially during planting and harvest. The increasingly challenging task of on-farm equipment repair in the wake of rapidly advancing proprietary technology has been a growing source of frustration in recent years.

The fantastic Leisa Boley-Hellwarth covered the ins and outs of right-to-repair in a great article last spring.… Continue reading