Do market conditions warrant $8 old crop corn and $7.50 new crop corn?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

After trading closed for the weekend, the Indian government issued a statement saying they would restrict India’s wheat exports. This is partially due to recent hot and dry weather there, and it seems like a way to curtail hoarding by other world buyers. This announcement sparked an increase in U.S. wheat prices when markets opened Sunday night and pulled corn and bean prices higher with it.

However, the Indian government’s wording in the statement suggests they could change the policy at any time for any reason, so this could lead to more volatility in the market moving forward.

USDA report highlights

Last time corn’s planting pace was this slow was 2013. Just like in 2013, the USDA decreased the estimated yield from what the Economic Forum published in February. It seems the market was already trading a perceived 177 yield, so a price premium was already built in going into the report. … Continue reading