Do Soybeans Benefit From Nitrogen Applications at Planting?

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Recently soybean producers have considered the potential for a nitrogen (N) application at planting to stimulate the crop and ultimately increase the final yields. Beck’s Hybrids has studied this concept in their Practical Farm Research. Mike Hannewald, Field Agronomist for Beck’s recently shared some of the data.

“Looking at the soybean nitrogen uptake curve, it shows us that the bean plant needs about 20 pounds of nitrogen before the plant develops and forms nodules,” said Hannewald. “Soybean nodulation starts at V2 under ideal conditions, but if the plant is stressed it can take a little longer. At V2 the nodules form and start fixing N from the air and converting it into a usable form for the plant. The N that plant needs before nodulation must come from the soil.”

Does applying N to a legume crop impact how the plant functions?… Continue reading