Documenting details for better outcomes

By Matt Reese

For most of the history of production agriculture, farmers have largely been flying blind, roughly estimating or outright guessing about the best production practices. In recent years, though, more scientific understanding and precision technology have allowed farmers to better document the details of what is happening in their fields and adjust for better outcomes.

Julie Myers, director of marketing and communications with Luckey Farmers, Inc. has seen this play out first-hand on area farms through the implementation of the 4Rs.

“We’re located in the western Lake Erie basin. It’s important to us to pay attention and reassure the general public that we want to be part of the solution,” Myers said. “By adopting the 4R principles, we are able to have better planning and better execution of our agronomic functions for our customers.”

Luckey Farmers is an agricultural cooperative with 9 branches, 3 main 4R certified agronomy hubs in northwest Ohio and 1 agronomy hub in southeast Michigan.